|
|
BAKER, Phoebe L. Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at Butler County Care Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Phoebe was born in Oregonia, Ohio on October 15, 1931 to Frank Hollingsworth and Mabel (Campbell) Hollingsworth. On March 10, 1951 in Lawrenceburg, IN, she married Lester Baker, and he preceded her in death on May 7, 2003. She was known for her Saturday afternoon dinners in which she loved to cook for her family. Phoebe excelled at being a homemaker; especially by taking care of her grandchildren. Phoebe is survived by her two sons, Ronald (Donna) Baker and Robert (Julia) Baker; her grandchildren, Austin (Jessica) Baker and Abigail Baker; her sisters, Lil (Gene) Pendergrass, Garnet Gilbert; her sister in laws, Naomi Brandenburg and Ruth Baker; brother in laws, Ellis (Faye) Baker, Willard (Margie) Baker. Phoebe was preceded in death by her parents, Frank (Mabel) Hollingsworth; her son, Rick Baker; her siblings, Charles Hollingsworth, Glenna Mae Sponsel. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Barry Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on July 31, 2019