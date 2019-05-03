BOLSER, Phoebe Kathryn (Eiler) Of Somerville, Ohio died at the age of 93 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. She was born on December 7, 1925, in Liberty Township, to Roy and Marian (Rosencrans) Eiler. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1943, and married Homer Bolser on January 16, 1946. Together, they operated a dairy farm for twenty-seven years. Phoebe supplemented their income with money earned from an egg route in the Brookwood and Twinbrook subdivisions of Hamilton for many years. She was a member of the Starlighters Dance Club for many years and a longtime member of the MNO Club. Phoebe served God and her church faithfully at both the Somerville and Collinsville Presbyterian Churches. She was a friend to everyone she knew and gifted many people with her delicious homemade pies. Phoebe leaves daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Banks of Somerville and Marcia (Jim) Schenck of South Carolina. She also leaves grandchildren, Katie (Joe) Vogel, Andy (Kristine) Banks, Rachel (Jared) Messer, Aaron (Brooke) Schenck; great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Becca, JJ, Molly Vogel, Korynne Banks, Hannah, Ellie, Micah, Eli Messer, Caleb Schenck, and Benson Hughes; sister, Ida Mae Lemmons; several nieces and nephews; devoted neighbors, Shirley Miller and family; and her loving caregivers and friends at Woodland Country Manor where she made her home for the last five years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Rebecca; and sisters, Lucille Giffen, Barbara Winter, and Geneva Eiler. Visitation will be at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am at the funeral home on Monday, May 6, 2019. Interment will follow in West Chester Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Collinsville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 59, Collinsville, OH 45004. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary