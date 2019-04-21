FREEZE (Wraight), Phoebe Catherine Age 89, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away April 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert 'Bob' Freeze, who passed away May 4, 2012. Phoebe enjoyed a successful career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, had a beautiful voice and she loved to sing with the Shiloh Congregational Church with Bob and eventually with the Sweet Adeline's. She loved to travel as part of her job and vacationed all around the world. She loved the ocean and you could often find her either sunbathing on the beach or whale watching. She spent her childhood at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield, OH where she met her future husband, Bob. She is survived by her four daughters: Robin Hays, Cathy Freeze, Tina Opt and Cyndi Freeze Baumgardner, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. No service is planned at this time. Donations can be made to Compassus Hospice in Phoebe's name. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary