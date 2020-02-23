|
SELLERS-HARRIS, Priscilla K. 88, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home February 16, 2020. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Akeen O. (Harris) Watson and Priscilla K. Sellers-Harris; sons, Virgil Harris, Kesalon Harris and Samuel F. Harris and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation from 12 noon until 1 p.m. and funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the City of God Church, 501 S. Wittenberg Ave. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 23, 2020