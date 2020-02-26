|
|
HARRIS, Phonesalena 88, of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home February 16, 2020. Her memory will be cherished by her daughters, Akeen O. (Harris) Watson and Priscilla K. Sellers-Harris; sons, Virgil Harris, Kesalon Harris and Samuel F. Harris and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. in the City of God Church, 501 S. Wittenberg Ave. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020