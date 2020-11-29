KARAMBELAS, Photini "Tina"
Age 97, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton
.
Tina was born in Greece in 1923, and moved to the United States as a young girl, becoming a citizen in 1939. For over 20 years she worked with her husband, Taki, in the restaurant business at The Gold Coin and Kings Table in Dayton. Tina was a very active member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, singing with the choir for 75 years, and was a lifetime member of The Philoptochos Society, GAPA Women and the Daughters of Penelope. Tina will always be remembered for her love of baking and working at the annual Greek Festival. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter "Taki"; parents, Daniel & Katiopi Dames; sisters, Theofani & Katirina. Tina is surived by her son, Evan and special friend, Cindy Hopf; daughter, Maria Stamas; the joys of her life: granddaughters, Emily Stamas Shay of NC, Marissa Karambelas of Columbus; great-granddaughter, Marin Amalea Shay; and many other relatives & special friends.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff of Heartland of Centerville for their loving care over the past two years and the safety and health of all the residents during the current Novel Coronavirus Crisis.
Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, or a charity of your choice
, in Tina's memory. Funeral arrangements Marker & Heller
Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.