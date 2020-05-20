|
SIMCOX, Phylis Jean 82, of Springfield, passed away May 17, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 3, 1938 in Xenia, the daughter of George Washington and Bertha Lenore (Levan) Craig. Mrs. Simcox enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her loving family. Survivors include four grandchildren; Kasey Simcox (Nathan), Brandy Simcox, Erin Simcox (Tony) and Taylor Eldridge, six great grandchildren; Kaydence, Hailey, Carter, Kylie, A. J., and Ava, daughter-in-law; Cynthia Day, niece; Andrea and nephews; Curtis and George. She was preceded in death by her husband; Ellison Simcox Jr. a son; Ellison Simcox III, two sisters; Ruth Compston and Shirley McCoy and her parents. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 20, 2020