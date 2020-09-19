1/1
Phyllis ABNER
1938 - 2020
ABNER, Phyllis Jean Phyllis Jean Abner, 82, of Middletown, died on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her residence. She was born on Saturday, July 16, 1938, in Middletown to Glenn and Lennie (Spencer) Duff. Phyllis worked for various firms in office administration throughout her working career. She most recently enjoyed working at Cristo Homes. Phyllis was a member of First United Methodist Church. She was actively involved in various committees and the Women's Circle. Phyllis is survived by her sons, Jack Abner, Jr. ; Jeff (Tina) Abner; grandchildren, Jordan (Cassidy) Abner; Tori Abner; Logan (Elizabeth) Abner; Luke; Landyn, and Lily Abner; sister, Joyce (Ron) Williams; brother, Don (Donna) Duff. She was preceded in death by her parents Glenn and Lennie Duff and her husband, Jack D. Abner. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
