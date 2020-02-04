|
|
ANGLIN, Phyllis J. Age 91, Hamilton, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Bradford Place. She was born in Hamilton on March 15, 1928, the daughter of Milton and Myrtle (Striefthau) Beiser. She married Mose Anglin on July 16, 1953 in Hamilton. Phyllis retired from Fort Hamilton Hospital where she had been employed as bookkeeper in the accounting department. She was a member of Westwood Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, Mose and a son, Stephen (Cindy) Anglin, Hamilton. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary L. Anglin on January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12 noon at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Norman Godfrey officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 4, 2020