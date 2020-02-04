Home

Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
PHYLLIS ANGLIN


1928 - 2020
PHYLLIS ANGLIN Obituary
ANGLIN, Phyllis J. Age 91, Hamilton, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Bradford Place. She was born in Hamilton on March 15, 1928, the daughter of Milton and Myrtle (Striefthau) Beiser. She married Mose Anglin on July 16, 1953 in Hamilton. Phyllis retired from Fort Hamilton Hospital where she had been employed as bookkeeper in the accounting department. She was a member of Westwood Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, Mose and a son, Stephen (Cindy) Anglin, Hamilton. She was preceded in death by a son, Gary L. Anglin on January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12 noon at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Norman Godfrey officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 4, 2020
