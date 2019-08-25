|
BAKER, Phyllis Rosamond Donahoe 6/9/23-8/8/19 SHE LIVED: She was born June 9th 1923, to Corda Napper and John Stanley, in Vinton County, Ohio. Her Mother died when she was 5, leaving her to care for her younger sister, Eula. Times were hard. She grew up fast, but with her father's love and her faith in God, she grew up strong. John married a young Mary Hutchinson who gave her 3 more sisters to watch over: Margie, Betty, and Shirley. Despite all that was heaped on her plate, she graduated with honors from Clay High School in 1941. SHE LOVED: In 1943, she started her own family. Over the next 17 years, she brought 6 children into the world: Jerry, Lanny, Matt, Daryl, Evan, and Tammy. They gave her 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. With the birth of each child, her love grew stronger. She had a countless number of friends because she didn't know a stranger. She was known to take in strays. She loved her family, her friends, her Country, her God but not necessarily in that order. SHE LAUGHED: and sang, all the time. It wasn't always easy. Living 96 years, she buried parents, sisters, husbands, children, grandchildren, a great-grandchild, and too many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends to number. Each took a piece of her with them. And in the end, through all of her pain, she still sought out and found laughter. She always believed it was the key to a long, fulfilling life. And she would knowJoin us as we celebrate this amazing Lady: Saturday, August 31st Tobias Funeral Home: 5471 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, Ohio. Visitors welcomed: 1:00-3:00. Service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to Children's International, as her love for children never ceased. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 25, 2019