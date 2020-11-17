1/
Phyllis BAKER
BAKER, Phyllis Gayle

Phyllis Gayle Baker, age 85 of Hamilton, passed away on

Friday, November 13, 2020. Phyllis was born in Alva, Kentucky, on July 2, 1935, to the late Frank and Audrey (Brunk) Ratliff. In 1954, she married Ronald Baker and together they raised two daughters. She worked for Cincinnati Bell and later

retired from Ohio Casualty Insurance Company. Phyllis is

survived by her daughters, Alane Taylor and Debbie (Jim) Bowling; her grandchildren, Brandon (Becky) Taylor, Nicole Bowling, Chad Taylor, Ronda Bowling, Alicia Taylor and

Ashley (Cody) Grace; her great-grandchildren, Maddie, Lala, Jazmyn, Daryan, Devin, Jaycee, Morgan, Chad, Amare, Amiah, Ava, Reece, Essie and Acen. She is preceded in death by her husband; her brothers, Elwood, Earl, James, Jack, Frank, and Jerry; her infant sister, Eloise; and her long-time companion, Ray Bowling. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the

Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
