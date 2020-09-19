1/
PHYLLIS BEGLEY
1948 - 2020
BEGLEY, Phyllis Lavon Phyllis Lavon Begley, of Hamilton, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020. She was born in Lothair, KY, on March 1, 1948, to Marcus Jent and Kathleen Jent Franks. Phyllis taught in the Lakota school district for 30 years. She is survived by her husband, George Begley; sister Leda Bryant; brother Bill (Cheryl) Jent; sisters-in-law Carlene Jent and Barbara Vorhees; and brother-in-law Roland Vorhees. Due to the virus, funeral services will be for family only. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Burial Park.

Published in Journal-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Rose Hill Burial Park
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
