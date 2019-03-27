BITTER (Swallow), Phyllis J. Age 93 of Kettering, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Oak Creek Terrace Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry C.; parents: Lynas & Nora (Sharrit) Swallow; infant daughter: Diane Jean & son, David. She is survived by son, Michael (Dawn) Bitter grandchildren: Allison (Brian) Graham, & Christopher (fianc?' Heather Lepistro) Bitter, step-granddaughters: Jamie DeHaven & Jennifer (Dehaven) Holp (Austin); step-great grandchildren: Willow & Ashlyn Holp, Chloe & Emily Blunk & Shelby Crafton; cousins, Don (Judy) Smith, and many dear friends. She was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church, graduate of Kiser High School, and member of Legion of Honor Ladies of Antioch Temple. She retired from Montgomery Co. Treasurer's Office after 17 years of service. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on Thursday, March 28th at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering until the time of the service at 1:30 PM. The Rev. Randy Coleman will be officiating. Burial to follow at David's Cemetery. The family would like to give a very special thanks to the caregivers at Oak Creek Terrace and , for taking such wonderful care of Phyllis. Memorial contributions may be made to Belmont United Methodist Church, Boy Scout Troop #45, or s, c/o Antioch Temple. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary