BOND, Phyllis Age 76 of Dayton passed away Sunday April 19, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents Mae and Tuck Salyers, a son Vernon Bond, and her partner Julie Bowser. Survivors include 2 daughters, Christina Sturm and Rebecca Kienzle, 3 grandchildren Kevin McFarland, Laura Sturm, and Elana Kienzle and 3 great-grandchildren. She was an employee of Wright Pat Credit Union for many years and a member of the Red Hat Society. Private Graveside Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the or the . On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020