BRADSTREET, Phyllis Age 89, of Maineville, OH; passed away peacefully Monday June 3, 2019 at Otterbein Maineville with her family by her side. Phyllis was born in Dayton, OH on March 8, 1930 to Harry M. and Mary E. (Thomas) Burnett. Phyllis was a 1948 graduate of Waynesville High School and was a member of the Lytle Methodist Church. Phyllis retired from Sear's in 1984. Following that, she held a variety of part time jobs where she built many long lasting friendships. . Phyllis resided at Otterbein Maineville for the past 8 years and enjoyed the OMTA Art Group. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott W. Bradstreet; 2 sisters Janice Lyons and Charlotte Clark. Phyllis is survived by her 2 daughters Carol B. (Robert) Dean and Lois B. (Roy) Isaacs; a sister Carolyn Murphy; and 7 grandchildren. A visitation will be 11am to 12:30pm Monday, June 10, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main Street Springboro, OH. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:30pm with Celebrant Dan Flory officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to or Otterbein Senior Life. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an on line condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019
