Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
1935 - 2020
BURGEL, Phyllis Lee 84 of Urbana passed away January 28, 2010 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenfield, Ohio on November 24, 1935, the daughter of Herman and Cathleen Hines. She was a member of the former Bowlusville United Methodist Church. In her spare time she enjoyed quilting, ceramics and doing crafts. She retired as a bookkeeper with Hart's Jewelry Store. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; son Montgomery A. Burgel; grandson Phillip R. Burgel; and sister Joann Wren. Survivors include her children Paula K. (Doug) Hardy, Heide L. (Chuck) Bair and Todd R. (Julie) Burgel; daughter-in-law Robin Burgel; loving sister Geraldine F. (Charles) Mason; grandchildren Dustin and Rachel Pyles, Charles (LeAnn) Hardy, Shannon (Jeremy) Frazier, Adam Hardy, Austen (Holly) Pyles, Nick Burgel, Lauren Burgel, Nathan McIntire and Emily McIntire; sixteen great-grandchildren; and long time childhood friend Betty LeValley. Services to honor Phyllis will be Thursday at 7:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 29, 2020
