|
|
CASEY, Phyllis Ann Age 82, was born March 20, 1937 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Charles D. Nooks and Ann Pollard. She was educated in the Dayton Public School system and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, Class ?1955. Phyllis worked at WPAFB 38 years before retiring as a Secretary. She was christened as a child and baptized at a young age at Trinity Presbyterian Church where she remained a faithful member for many years. Phyllis served as a Sunday School Teacher during her younger years, sang in the choir throughout her membership and volunteered to serve on various committees when needed. Phyllis was family oriented, a wonderful friend who listened and a great debater. She was an avid bowler and traveler. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, solving puzzles, playing Pokeno, card games, flowers and listening to music. On Monday, December 9, 2019 Phyllis Ann Casey transitioned from this life to be in the presence of the Lord. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lucious Casey; step-mother, Ruby Wilson-Nooks; (3) daughters, Mary Casey, Drucilla Campbell and Cynthia Casey; (1) son, Eric Casey; (1) sister, Ruth Davis; grandmother, Gertrude Pollard. Phyllis leaves to cherish precious memories and celebrate her life; (3) loving daughters, Bertha Kinsey, Melby Kontar and Tanga Bradon; (5) loving sons, Lucious (Harriet) Jr., Spencer, Carlton and Corliss Casey, Charles Nooks, Sr.; (26) grandchildren; numerous great and great, great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends to include Carl Atkinson. Funeral services 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Ave., Rev. Joe Whitt, Officiating and Rev. Ril Beatty, Eulogist. Interment: Royal Oak Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at wwwthomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019