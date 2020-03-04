|
CONRAD, Phyllis Iseringhausen Born in Dayton, Ohio 1927 to Viola (Oberer) and Fred Iseringhausen. Died March 1st, 2020, at Bethany Village at the age of 92. Attended Kiser High School, a graduate of 1945. Received a Bachelor of Music Degree as a voice major from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, and was a well known singer in the area. She was a Life Member and Past International President of Delta Omicron Professional Music Fraternity, a member and past president of the Delta Omicron Alumni Chapter of Dayton, and secretary of the Delta Omicron Foundation and member emeritus. She was a 50 year member and Past President of the Dayton Music Club. Phyllis was a member and Past President of the Professional Fraternity Association. She was soloist at Hope Lutheran Church for many years and a member of the former St. Paul Lutheran Church in downtown Dayton. She was a member of the Christian Womens connection of north Dayton and of the Republican Club of north Dayton. She is survived by her son, Phillip Conrad, his wife, Cheryl, granddaughter, Emme, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by husband Davis of 64 years and son Roger Keith. Viewing will be on Thursday, March 5th, from 11:00am to 12:00 pm and service to follow with nephew The Rev. Timothy Iseringhausen officiating at Hope Lutheran Church, 500 Hickory Street. Burial will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, after the service. Contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 500 Hickory Street, Dayton, Oh. 45410 or Delta Omicron Foundation, c/o Virginia Miller 6503, Willow Hill Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45459. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 4, 2020