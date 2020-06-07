COX, Phyllis Age 67, passed away on June 5, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1952, to the late Kenneth and Eva Cox in Akron, Ohio. Phyllis was retired from a career as a communications professional, having worked for The Middletown Journal and Miami University. She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Fent; nieces, Melissa (Daniel) Zorn and Laura (Matthew) Funk; nephew, Kenneth (April) Fent; grand-nieces and grand-nephew; and good friend, Mary Rawlins. A private memorial service will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 7, 2020.