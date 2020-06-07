Phyllis COX
COX, Phyllis Age 67, passed away on June 5, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1952, to the late Kenneth and Eva Cox in Akron, Ohio. Phyllis was retired from a career as a communications professional, having worked for The Middletown Journal and Miami University. She is survived by her sister, Marjorie Fent; nieces, Melissa (Daniel) Zorn and Laura (Matthew) Funk; nephew, Kenneth (April) Fent; grand-nieces and grand-nephew; and good friend, Mary Rawlins. A private memorial service will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.bakerstevensparramore.com


Published in Journal-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
