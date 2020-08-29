1/1
PHYLLIS DEBIASI-SNYDER
DEBIASI-SNYDER, Phyllis Phyllis DeBiasi-Snyder, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, surrounded by family, following complications from a recent illness. Born in Middletown, Ohio, on October 14, 1936, to Leo Wells and Anzo Hillman, she was a lifelong Middletonian. She married Anthony DeBiasi on July 16, 1956. After his death in 1992, she married John Snyder in 1995 and was by his side until his death in 2003. She loved spending time with her family, socializing with friends, traveling, decorating, painting and cooking. Her passion for life and sense of humor brought joy to all she encountered. And her fashion sense was admirable-you would never find her without a matching accessory to compliment her ensemble! Phyllis is survived by her children, Eva (Jimmie) Greer, Elizabeth DeBiasi, Susan (Joseph) Weidner; step-daughters, Carla (Scott) Elliott, Jonna Snyder Ballard; grandchildren, Eric Greer, Brian Greer, Jillian (Zachary) Nolte, Collin Weidner, Anna Weidner; sister, Mary Lou Homer; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brothers, David, Thomas and Robert Wells; son, Anthony "Duke" DeBiasi; step-daughter, Paula Snyder King; and three special fur-babies, BeBe, Gabby and Ginger. Funeral Services will be held at 12pm on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 am-12 pm. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 29, 2020.
