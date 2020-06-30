DELPH, Phyllis J. Age 85, of Germantown, OH, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Otterbein of Springboro, with loving family by her side. She was born in Germantown, OH, on September 21, 1934, to the late Stella and James Davis. She was a member of the Miamisburg First Church of God for more than 70 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Roscoe Delph, in 1998; her second husband, Haywood Roy, in 2005; and a son, Charles "Charlie" Delph, in 2020. Phyllis is survived by her children: James (Judy) Delph, Diane (Mark) McKenna, Mark (Sharon) Delph, and Randy Delph; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, services will be private for the family, with burial at Germantown Union Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home, serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 30, 2020.