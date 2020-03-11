|
|
DeMASS, Phyllis L. Teacher, Miami University professor, and longtime Oxford resident passed away at the age of 89 on March 7, 2020, at Woodland Country Manor in Somerville, Ohio. Phyllis was born on January 20, 1931 to Thomas and Lily "Olive" Dixon (Henry) in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Rev. Robert M. DeMass, who died in October 2006. She is survived by their daughter, Suzanne Martin, and son-in-law Dale Martin, of Falls Church, Va., as well as grandchildren Henry and Isabelle. She is also survived by a sister, Carol Miglin, of Parlin, NJ, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family across the country. Two brothers preceded her in death. Phyllis graduated from the University of Dayton and began her teaching career in Dayton public schools. She received her Master's degree from Miami University and began a teaching position at Miami's McGuffey Laboratory School in 1959, a role she held until McGuffey closed in 1983. She then turned her love for students and teaching to her work as an assistant professor in Miami's Department of Teacher Education, where she taught and supervised student teachers. Following her retirement from Miami in 1994, she continued to stay active in the community and her beloved church family at the Fairhaven Community Church. She delighted in visits or chance encounters with her former students, keeping old McGuffey yearbooks and the Lab School history book handy to refresh memories and re-tell old stories. A lifelong teacher, curious learner, and faithful Christian who touched many lives, in her later years she led a Bible study for fellow residents at Woodland Country Manor. A visitation will be held at the Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM. A second visitation will be held at the Fairhaven Community Church, 6585 Israel Somers Rd, Camden, OH 45311 on Tuesday, March 24, at 10:00 AM, a funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. The service will be conducted by Pastor Rich Studebaker. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Fairhaven Community Church in Phyllis' name, or a donation to the charity of one's choosing.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 11, 2020