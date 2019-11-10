|
DUCKWALL, Phyllis Jeanne Our beloved Manny, born in Lewisburg Ohio on August 29, 1923, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 at Elmcroft of Fairborn. She was 96 years young. Phyllis was a resident of Dayton for most of her life where she worked for Ohio Bell, now AT&T. She moved to Yellow Springs with her husband Glenn in 1990. She was a woman of faith having been actively involved in the Lutheran and Protestant churches in Dayton and Yellow Springs, and in the Unity of Dayton Church. She is survived by her two children, Kristen Andreae and Mark Duckwall, one brother Richard Grushon, four grandchildren, Justin Manns, Matt Grushon, Katie Hulbert, and Joseph Andreae, and eight great grandchildren. The family will hold a private burial and memorial in Lewisburg, Ohio. Those who wish may recognize Phyllis with a donation to the Glen Helen Association or the Yellow Springs Senior Center.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019