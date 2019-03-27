ECHEMANN, Phyllis J. Age 91, of Beavercreek passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Kirkwood and Donna Geneva (Favorite) Sroufe, her loving husband, Howard Echemann and their daughter, Deborah Jayne Echemann. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Donna Jane Castro and her brother, William Lent. Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Donna (Echemann) Kline, Diana (Echemann) and husband, Tim Madden and Darlene (Echemann) Dye. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, Ami Kline, Alicia Kline, David Madden, Amanda (Alex) Beatty, Matt (Amanda) Madden, Ashley (Cody) Russell, Nickolas Kline and Kari Madden. Phyllis was the loving GG to Alivia and Arianna Beatty and Hallie and Bryant Kline. She was a dedicated member of St. Helen Parish and worked for Holy Family School and Holy Family Church prior to retirement. Phyllis enjoyed spending time playing games and reading with her great-grandchildren and has always been a devoted Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. She became close friends with Marilyn and Eddie Fischer of Dayton, Ohio. The two families have grown together, spending many holidays, camping trips and euchre parties together. Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at St. Helen Catholic Church, 5100 Burkhardt Road with Father Satish Joseph as the celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to the St. Helen Elementary School Tuition Endowment Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary