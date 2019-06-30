ENGLAND, Phyllis C. Of Beavercreek passed away unexpectedly at Kettering Memorial Hospital on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noel, after 64 years of marriage. Phyllis was born in South Bend, IN on September 27, 1932 the first of eight children born to Hal and Edna Chatfield. She graduated from Temple University, Philadelphia, PA with a Master's Degree in Education. She taught for 36 years before retiring from the East Rutherford, NJ school system in 1989. She was preceded in death by parents Hal and Edna Chatfield, brother Joseph, sisters Doris Latendresse and Mary Morell. Phyllis is survived by four siblings Carole Pappas, Alice Rawls, Carl Chatfield and Richard Chatfield. She is also survived by eleven nephews and nieces. Her body was donated to Boonshoft Medical School for research purposes. A celebration of life will be scheduled sometime in the near future. Donations may be made to . Published in Dayton Daily News on June 30, 2019