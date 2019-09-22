|
FILLERS, Phyllis J. Age 87 of Clayton, formerly of Trotwood, went to Heaven with her family by her side on Friday, September 20, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1931 to her parents, Charles & Pauline (MtCastle) Harris who have preceded her in death along with Bill Fillers. Phyllis is survived by her 3 children, Billy (Sharon) Fillers, Bonnie (Stan) Garber, and Brenda Niggemyer; 5 grandchildren, Erica (Tony) Atwood, Jennifer and Travis Niggemyer, Darbi Boddy, and Darla Hurt; also 3 great grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Phyllis retired from Joseph Airport Toyota after many years. She will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Road, New Carlisle, Ohio 45344. Pastor Melvin Younger officiating. There will also be a Celebration of Life gathering from 2-5 PM on Sunday, Oct. 6th at 5736 Swan Dr., Clayton, Ohio 45315. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Aullwood Audubon in memory of Phyllis. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019