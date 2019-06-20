|
GASKILL, Phyllis C. Age 92 of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born September 5, 1926 in Dayton, OH to the late Andrew & Eleanor VanDyke. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Gaskill; son, Randy Gaskill; granddaughter, Michelle Gaskill; and great-granddaughter, Allison Burns. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Pat Curtiss) Burns; sons, Greg (Lee) Gaskill and Michael Gaskill; grandchildren, Jackie, Jennifer, Michael, Andrew, Kelly, Nichole, and Danny; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10:30 am-11:30 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Phyllis will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 20, 2019