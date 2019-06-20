Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis GASKILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis GASKILL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis GASKILL Obituary
GASKILL, Phyllis C. Age 92 of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born September 5, 1926 in Dayton, OH to the late Andrew & Eleanor VanDyke. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Gaskill; son, Randy Gaskill; granddaughter, Michelle Gaskill; and great-granddaughter, Allison Burns. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Pat Curtiss) Burns; sons, Greg (Lee) Gaskill and Michael Gaskill; grandchildren, Jackie, Jennifer, Michael, Andrew, Kelly, Nichole, and Danny; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10:30 am-11:30 am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 am. Phyllis will be laid to rest with her husband at Calvary Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.