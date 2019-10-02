Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Ferncliff Cemetery
More Obituaries for Phyllis GREETHAM
Phyllis GREETHAM


1925 - 2019
Phyllis GREETHAM Obituary
GREETHAM, Phyllis E. 94, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1925, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Howard Perry and Mildred Faith (Hawthorne) Kistler. Phyllis was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as one who was generous, fun loving and compassionate. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Charles, her son, Joe C. Greetham, and grandson, Shannon Michael Greetham. Phyllis is survived by her cousins, Pamela and David Weesner, and her special friends, neighbors and caregivers, Jim and Tamara Bobb. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
