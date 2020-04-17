|
GUINN, Phyllis Campbell Age 80, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Carecore at the Meadows in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born on April 15, 1939 in Kentucky the daughter of Emmitt and Pearlie (Hobson) Caudill. On August 31, 1958 she married Glenn Campbell and he preceded her in death in 2003. She married Joseph Guinn, Sr. and he passed away only 8 hours before she did. She is survived by three children, Teresa "TC" (James) Sferra, John W. (Linda) Campbell, and Joe (Bob Reis) Campbell; her grandchildren, Ross Sferra, Tammarra Campbell, Alex Sferra, Andi Sferra, Jacob Campbell, and Joshua Campbell; three great grandchildren, Troy, Shane, and Luke Sferra; two step children, Tammy Guinn (Gary) Spradlin and Joseph Guinn, Jr.; four step grandchildren, Jacob, Kyler, Keane, and Keena; two brothers, Johnny Caudill and Terry Caudill; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Carson Adams, James Caudill, and Danny Caudill; and one sister, Evelyn Hayes. Private funeral services at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Friday, April 17, 2020. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 17, 2020