Memorial service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Phyllis HAMMOND Obituary
HAMMOND (Lloyd), Phyllis J. Age 75 of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was a loving wife, mom and grandma. Phyllis had worked for over 30 years for Englewood Florist. She also volunteered for many years helping out the Northmont Rotary Club for their annual auction. Phyllis was also awarded Paul Harris Fellow recognition. She is survived by her husband of 52 years: David A. Hammond, son and daughter-in-law: David W. and Jenny Hammond of Ft. Thomas, KY, daughter: Tracy Hammond of Englewood, grandson: Tyler David Hammond, sister: Janet Sue Honious of New Lebanon, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Clarence and Ursel (Stonerock) Lloyd, siblings: Clarence, George, Annabelle, Harold, Larry, Elaine and Rick. A Memorial Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2020
