HECK, Phyllis Fraser Age, 93, passed away on October 14, 2019 after living a rich and engaging life with a wide swath of good friends and family. Phyllis was widely known for her varied interests. If she wasn't skillfully straddled on a horse, she was discussing their welfare, judging horse shows and diligently doing the duties as a founding member of the Miami Valley Hunt (a non-lethal fox hunting group). Her beloved canines were often by her side. Phyllis is widely remembered as the social columnist in both the Dayton Journal Herald and Dayton Daily News. She anonymously continued that role for 22 years at the Oakwood Register's "Round Town" column. Many vivid insights on friends, family, culture, world travel and local issues earned her the title, "The Grande Dame of Doings." In 1967, she met and married Jack Heck. They shared a family and were both ardent lovers of animals, bridge, adventurous global travel, history, acting and their ability to consistently pull pranks on friends made them favorite hosts of social events. Born in Seattle, she moved to Dayton with her parents, Ken and Helen Fraser in second grade and attended Longfellow School. She graduated from Randolph Macon Women's College with a degree Classical Civilization and Classical Greek. That led her to be an active member of the local literary club for 68 years. Phyllis was well-known for being one of Dayton's best cheerleaders. She energetically made new friends, was quite independent with her thoughts, accomplishments and actions. Phyllis is survived by one son, Henry Hull, three stepchildren, Howard Heck, Nancy Gibson Sternal (Ron) and John Heck. In addition, she had five grandchildren; Elisabeth, Jack, Kate, Joanna and Code plus four great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Far Hills location of Tobias Funeral Home on October 21 4-6 pm. NO flowers but donations can be made in her honor to the Miami Valley Hunt www.miamivalleyhunt.org
Published in Dayton Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019