HOLT, Phyllis Ann Age 67 of Hamilton, passed away on June 10th, 2019. Phyllis was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 21, 1951 to Virgil and Opal Lunsford. Phyllis is survived by her sister, Wilma (Winslow) Collins; her nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard "Rick" Holt; and her brother, Jim Lunsford. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.
Published in Journal-News on June 15, 2019
