Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Phyllis J. FRITTS FAVORITE


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis J. FRITTS FAVORITE Obituary
FRITTS FAVORITE, Phyllis J. 93 of Springfield passed away April 22, 2019 in the Good Shepherd Village. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on October 24, 1925, the daughter of Herschel and Mabel Dennison. Phyllis retired after 50 years as office manager for the K. W. Beach Manufacturing Company. She was also devoted to her family. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Harold Fritts; second husband Don Favorite; son Harold S. Fritts; sister Virginia; brothers Joe and Harold. Survivors include her sons John (Janet) Fritts, Jim Fritts and Joe Fritts (Jenny); step daughter Carol; grandchildren Gretchen (Steve), Barrie (Blane), Joseph (Adrian), Andrew (Joanne) Addy (Eric), Evan and Abigail; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Juanita Dennison; and former daughters-in-law Jane and Karen. A memorial gathering will be Friday from 11:00AM until 1:00PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
