|
|
JENKINS (Brown), Phyllis Age 70, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her her husband, John Jenkins whom she was married to for 46 years, daughter Michelle Anderson Landis, son-in-law Chad, and their two children Allison and Annemarie of Vernon Hills, Illinois, and son Michael Jenkins and his son, Jacob of Dayton, Ohio. She is also survived by her sister, Wanda (John) Domansky, brothers Richard (Nancy) Brown of Columbus, Ohio and Charles (Karen) Brown of Dallas, Texas. Born in Dayton, Ohio on February 1, 1949, she is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Geneva Brown, and nephew David Domansky. Phyllis was a graduate of Patterson Co-Op High School and worked as a business owner, legal secretary, and medical practice manager for Conforti and Horn Pediatricians and Wright Health Associates. Phyllis was known for her infectious laughter and her acceptance of all individuals. She adored her grandchildren and had an amazing work ethic. She rose to managerial and leadership positions in Dayton's healthcare industry and was respected by many. The family will be receiving friends at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, on Thursday, December 5th, from 4 until 8pm. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 9:00am on Friday, December 6th, 2019 with the burial at Dayton National Cemetery following the service. Friends are invited to bring a photograph of their favorite memory of Phyllis to share with the family during this celebration of Phyllis' life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Miami Valley Alzheimer's' Association who provided great support during this difficult time. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019