Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Phyllis JOHNSON


1936 - 2019
JOHNSON, Phyllis J. Age 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Premier Estates where she had resided for 3 1/2 years. She was born December 24, 1936 in Middletown. Phyllis graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1954. She had lived in California for 40 years, and moved back to Ohio in 2006. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Fallbrook Assembly of God Church in Fallbrook, California. Preceding her in death were her parents, Edward and Eleanor (Dietz) Havens; her husband, Bradley Thomas Johnson in 2006; and three brothers, Lloyd, Ron and Phillip Havens. She is survived by one son, Eric Thomas (Andrea) Johnson; one daughter, Sharri Lyn (Dave) Hough; six grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Prater; two brothers, Donald Havens and John (Janice) Havens; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 22, 2019
