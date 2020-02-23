|
|
JONES, Phyllis J. 84, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Hamilton, Ohio. She was born on July 10, 1935 to the late Clay Crawford and Alice Crawford. Phyllis graduated from Middletown Hospital School of Nursing in 1960, and enjoyed working as a Registered Nurse for many years. Phyllis married the love of her life, Samuel F. Jones Sr. in 1960, and was happily married for 52 years until his death in 2012. She was a very kind-hearted soul with a passion for her grandchildren and all of her many pets throughout her life. Phyllis could always be found trying new recipes or in her garden planting flowers with her pet goose Fred. She is survived by her three sons; Sam (Irina) Jones Jr., Andrew (Sara) Jones, and Ben (Laurel) Jones; and her grandchildren, Anna, Samantha, and Clay. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Samuel F. Jones Sr. and her granddaughter Caroline. A gathering will be held on February 28, 2020 at 10 am at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, with funeral services to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society. http://www.animalfriendshs.org/ways-to-help/donate/ Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020