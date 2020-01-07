Home

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
Burial
Following Services
Butler County Memorial Park
Phyllis Kraft-Hendrick Obituary
KRAFT-HENDRICK (Wimer), Phyllis "Pixie" Passed away December 31, 2019 at her home in Naples, Florida. Phyllis leaves behind her husband, Steve Hendrick of Naples, Florida along with many friends and family who will miss her greatly. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Funeral service at 12 Noon at the funeral home with burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 7, 2020
