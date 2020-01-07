|
KRAFT-HENDRICK (Wimer), Phyllis "Pixie" Passed away December 31, 2019 at her home in Naples, Florida. Phyllis leaves behind her husband, Steve Hendrick of Naples, Florida along with many friends and family who will miss her greatly. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014. Funeral service at 12 Noon at the funeral home with burial to follow at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 7, 2020