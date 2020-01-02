Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Phyllis LIPSCOMB Obituary
LIPSCOMB, Phyllis J. Age 90 of Xenia passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lipscomb; and son, Mark Lipscomb. She is survived by her daughters, Denelle Masters and Lisa (Richard) Seeger; grandchildren, Angi Bushbaum, Melissa Masters, Summer Vigus, Jeremy Lipscomb, Ashley Silcox, and Dustin Seeger; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was a great mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be 6-8 PM Monday, January 6, 2020 at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton. Funeral services will be 11 AM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020
