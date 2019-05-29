|
|
LOGSDON, Phyllis Jean In Loving Memory of Phyllis Jean Logsdon born July 18, 1929 in Middletown, OH and died May 21, 2019. In 1998, she moved to Plano, TX from Dayton, OH. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Jack, sister Mildred (Paul) Tutt, son Darrell (Paula) McCutcheon, daughter Rebecca Kerns, grandchildren Melissa (Eric) Butler, Allison (Ryan) Wensloff, Jason McCutcheon, great-grandsons Robert and Ryan Butler, stepdaughter Kathryn (Dick) Hubbard, stepson Howard (Linda) Logsdon, supportive family members Lisa (Greg) Bennett and their children Cole and Blake, 9 step-grandchildren and 12 step-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Thelma and George Snyder, husband Robert P. McCutcheon, sister Marion Taylor and brother John Snyder. Graveside services will be held at Woodside Cemetery at 11:30 AM on Saturday, June 1st in Middletown, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Christian Care Hospice, 1000 Wiggins Pkwy., Mesquite, TX 75150. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2019