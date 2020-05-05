|
McGUIRE, Phyllis Marlene Age 75 of Fairfield, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Phyllis was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 11, 1944 to Richmond Spurlock and Mary Jane (Fowler) Spurlock. In 1979 in Fairfield, OH, she married Gary Dean McGuire. Phyllis worked at Avon Products for 30 years, retiring in 1999; and was also a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, Gary Dean McGuire; one daughter, Joyce (Mike) Blust; two step children, Cara Mae (Michael) Sifuentes, Adam Lee McGuire; four grandchildren, Brent Blust, Cliffton Wiegand, Benjamin Garcia, and Ramsey Martin; one great grandson, Scotty Wiegand; one brother, Rick Spurlock; and numerous other family and friends. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Wayne Spurlock. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to Animal Friends Humane Society. Condolences may be made online at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on May 5, 2020