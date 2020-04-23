Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Phyllis McKENZIE


1937 - 2020
Phyllis McKENZIE Obituary
McKENZIE, Phyllis Ann 82, of Springfield, passed away April 19, 2020 in her home. She was born May 3, 1937 in Paintsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Jessie and Esta (Castle) Fitch. Survivors include Phyllis' daughter-in-law, Kimberly McKenzie; grandson, Jeremy Foulk; great-grandsons, Tre Foulk and Zakk Acles; siblings, Louise, Doug, Roy, Michael, and Earl Thomas; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly McKenzie; son, Gregory McKenzie; and her parents. Private services will be held for the family with burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
