|
|
MEYER, Phyllis Age 102, of Kettering, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bethany Village. Phyllis was originally from Bay City, MI. She was a former Avon saleswoman and a longtime member of Beth Abraham Synagogue. Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herman. She is survived by her sons, Steven of Kettering & Jeffrey of Houston, TX; numerous other relatives & friends. Funeral service 11 AM Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel, 1817 W. Schantz Avenue with Rabbi Joshua Ginsberg officiating. Interment Beth Abraham Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Bethan Abraham Synagogue or the in Phyllis's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, North Main St. Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 19, 2019