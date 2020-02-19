|
MOELLER, Phyllis M. Age 92 of Hamilton passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Jewish Hospital. She was born in Spades, Indiana on September 9, 1927, the daughter of Harry and Frances (Risselman) Ertel. On September 25, 1948, in Morris, Indiana she married Joseph F. Moeller and he preceded her in death on November 10, 1973. Phyllis worked as a secretary for St. Ann's for 25 years. She was a member of St. Ann Church, the Altar Rosary Society, and the Mercy Health Women's Auxiliary. Survivors include six children, Linda (John) Wilson, Steven (Karen) Moeller, Diane (Steve) Schinaman, Jean Venerable, Mary Moeller and Todd Moeller; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Viola (Albert) Grossman. Besides her husband, Joseph, she was also preceded in death by a sister and five brothers. Prayers will be offered at 9:30am Monday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Monday in St. Ann Church with Fr. Larry Tharp celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8:00pm Sunday in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann School Roots and Wings Tuition Program. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 19, 2020