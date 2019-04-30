|
MONNIN (Searcy), Phyllis Age 87 passed away at home Sunday April 28, 2019, surrounded by family. Phyllis was born on March 15, 1932 in Dayton to the late Reno and Leona Searcy. She was the owner-operator of Monnin Fruit Farm on Frederick Pike for more than 58 years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Roger in 2014. Phyllis is survived by her children, Debbie (Dave) Dahling, Valetta "Jo" (Fred) Morris, Kathi (Clay) Groves, Nick (Rita) Monnin, Janet (Alan) Andrews, Connie (Butch) Carlson, and Glenn Monnin; also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many other family members and friends. Per Phyllis' request, services will be private. Interment at Polk Grove Cemetery. Online memories and condolences maybe left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 30, 2019