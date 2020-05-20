|
|
MONNIN, Phyllis J. Age 77, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Phyllis was born on December 26, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale L. Monnin and her parents, Walter and Thelma Fecher. She was survived by her children, Mark (Lisa) Monnin and Connie (John) Teserovitch, grandchildren, Kyle & Kendra Monnin and Leah & Keira Teserovitch and siblings Carol (Herman) Sagasser, Ken (Sharon) Fecher and Tom (Cathy) Fecher. Phyllis was a breast cancer survivor of 33 years. She was involved in the Dayton Food Bank and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Milton Athletic Club. Phyllis loved to travel, play bingo and cards, and spend time with her family and friends. Phyllis' family would like to thank the staff at 10 Wilmington Place for their care, help and support. Phyllis has chosen to participate in the Wright State University Anatomical Gift Program at the Boonshoft School of Medicine. A celebration of life will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St, Dayton, Ohio at 10 am on Saturday, June 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dayton Food Bank or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 20, 2020