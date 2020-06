Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family

Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family

MONNIN, Phyllis J. Age 77, of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Services will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 272 Bainbridge St., Dayton, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store