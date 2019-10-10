|
|
PALMER, Phyllis F. Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at Sycamore Hospital. She was born November 28, 1930 in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Carl and Celia South. Phyllis formerly attended the Bethel Temple Assembly of God. She enjoyed all varieties of craft projects and especially enjoyed crocheting. Preceded in death by her husband, Jack Palmer; 2 sisters, Bonnie Harrod and Barbara Bagwell; 2 brothers, Carl E. South Jr. and Belford South and her lifetime best friend, Sarah White, Phyllis is survived by nieces, Riola Isaac (Ron), Regina Hawkins and Pat England, along with numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and good friends. Family and friends would like to express sincere gratitude to Phyllis' "nephew" Gregory Wolfenbarger, who was always there for his "Aunt" Phyllis. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, October 15 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Englewood. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:30 am until time of service. If so desired, contributions may be made to the in Phyllis's memory. To share a special message with Phyllis's family, please visit www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019