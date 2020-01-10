Home

T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Woodland Cemetery
118 Woodland Ave.
Dayton, OH
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Woodland Cemetery
118 Woodland Ave.
Dayton, OH
Phyllis Pemberton Obituary
PEMBERTON (nee Andrews), Phyllis A. Died Jan. 2, 2020 at age 88 years, residence Cherry Grove (Cincinnati, OH), formerly of Dayton, OH. Beloved mother of April Rich, Terry (April) Tate, Pam (Larry) Byrd, and the late Eddie Tate Jr., dear grandmother of Mary Jane, Justin, Larry, Christina, Brandon, Gary, Shannon, Sarah, and Andrew, great-grandmother of Braden, Elliot, Grayden, Evelyn, Jacob, Amanda, Brandon, Connor, and Hannah. Service at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, OH on Mon. Jan. 13, at 1:30 PM. Friends may visit at the Cemetery Chapel on Mon. from 12:30-1:30 PM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 10, 2020
