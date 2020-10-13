PRATT, Phyllis Phyllis Pratt, age 87, of Middletown, went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020. She was born to the late William and Mary Lou Heizer on December 18, 1932, in Middletown, Ohio. Phyllis was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved spending time with her family, especially when her grandchildren would visit. Phyllis enjoyed many things in life but one of her favorite activities was meeting up once a month to play cards. She was a member of the Breiel Blvd Church of God and attended church every chance she could. Phyllis is survived by her three children, Steve (Debbie) Pratt, Vickie (significant other, JD Coffey) Pratt, Brad (Kelly) Pratt; grandchildren, Jason Pratt, Brian Pratt, Emily Gural, Ashely Pratt, Sarah Pratt, Lauren Pratt; great-grandchildren, Mia Pratt, Maxon Pratt, Olivia Gural; sister, Geneva Hocz and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Donald Pratt; parents; daughter, Diane Linn; son, Kevin Pratt and grandson, Kyle Pratt. Private family services are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store