REED, Phyllis A. 85, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born February 9, 1934 in Miami County the daughter of the late Henry & Ethel (Roof) Cotterman. She is survived by a son, Rodney (Roberta) Demmitt, Sr.; step children, Carolyn (Glenn) Thompson, Albert Reed, Jr., Douglas Reed, Beverly Reed, Gary Reed & Ronnie Reed; grandchildren; great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Pete Reed; a daughter, Diana Tragesser; a son, Jeff Demmitt, Sr., Debbie Rhome, brothers & sisters, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11-12 noon Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio with funeral services at 12 noon in the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019